Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 3 Kopeks 1727 (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1727 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1727 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,438)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0113 oz) 0,3504 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1727 . This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 2359 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1727 (Pattern) at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1727 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search