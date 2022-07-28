Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 3 Kopeks 1727 (Russia, Catherine I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1727 . This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 2359 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.
