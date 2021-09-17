Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1379 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
4049 $
Price in auction currency 295000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
