Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" (Pattern) at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1379 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
4049 $
Price in auction currency 295000 RUB
Russia 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

