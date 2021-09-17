Pattern 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Grosz 1727 "With the monogram of Catherine the Great". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

