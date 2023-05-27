Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6296 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

