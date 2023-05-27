Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6296 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (11)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (4)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search