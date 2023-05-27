Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6296 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (12) XF (14) VF (27) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) F12 (1) Service RNGA (3) NGC (4)

