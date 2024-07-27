Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (410)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1552 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 41,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (49)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (25)
  • BAC (7)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (19)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (29)
  • Grün (3)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (22)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (24)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (58)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (39)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Знак (15)
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5137 $
Price in auction currency 4600 CHF
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1727 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search