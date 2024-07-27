Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1552 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 41,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition UNC (39) AU (110) XF (116) VF (109) F (4) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (10) MS60 (8) AU58 (9) AU55 (17) AU53 (18) AU50 (26) XF45 (8) XF40 (15) VF35 (6) VF30 (5) VF25 (2) VF20 (3) DETAILS (13) Service ННР (5) RNGA (5) NGC (43) PCGS (3)

