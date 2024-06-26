Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" (Russia, Catherine I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Small head" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 220,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8183 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
