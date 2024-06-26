Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Small head" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 220,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8183 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction RedSquare - January 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1727 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

