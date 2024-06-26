Rouble 1727 СПБ "Small head" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Small head" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 220,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (14) XF (10) VF (9) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (7)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Künker (2)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (6)

RedSquare (2)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)