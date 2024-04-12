Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

