Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Narrow tail

Obverse Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1310 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction RedSquare - January 30, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction RedSquare - November 21, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

