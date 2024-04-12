Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Narrow tail
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1310 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
