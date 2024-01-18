Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without a curl on the left shoulder (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Without a curl on the left shoulder

Obverse Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" Without a curl on the left shoulder - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" Without a curl on the left shoulder - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. Without a curl on the left shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 52,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5314 $
Price in auction currency 471000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2652 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - November 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - November 6, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

