Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without a curl on the left shoulder (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. Without a curl on the left shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 52,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Сondition XF (9) VF (22) F (4) G (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) VF25 (3) VF20 (1) F15 (1) G4 (1) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (2) RNGA (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

NIKO (2)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (4)