Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without a curl on the left shoulder (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Without a curl on the left shoulder
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. Without a curl on the left shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 52,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (4)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5314 $
Price in auction currency 471000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2652 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search