Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Shamrock above head (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Shamrock above head. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the RND auction for RUB 8,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1)