Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Shamrock above head (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Shamrock above head
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Shamrock above head. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the RND auction for RUB 8,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
125362 $
Price in auction currency 8000000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
