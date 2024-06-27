Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the end of the inscription (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: "СПБ" at the end of the inscription

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" at the end of the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" at the end of the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" at the end of the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

