Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the end of the inscription (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: "СПБ" at the end of the inscription
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" at the end of the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- AURORA (13)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (9)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (2)
- Wannenes Art Auction (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (7)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search