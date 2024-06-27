Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the end of the inscription (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" at the end of the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

