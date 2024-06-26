Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

