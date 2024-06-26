Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • NIKO (7)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2045 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3069 $
Price in auction currency 272000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - November 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction RedSquare - November 6, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search