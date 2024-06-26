Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (17)
- AURORA (11)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (5)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (4)
- NIKO (7)
- Rare Coins (24)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (4)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (3)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2045 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3069 $
Price in auction currency 272000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search