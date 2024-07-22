Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,650,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 152500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

