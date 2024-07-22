Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,650,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (10)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- COINSTORE (1)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (4)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (18)
- Leu (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (4)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (13)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (16)
- SINCONA (6)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- UBS (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- Знак (5)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 152500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search