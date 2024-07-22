Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,650,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

