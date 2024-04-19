Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Point above head (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Point above head. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

