Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Point above head (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Point above head
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (243) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Point above head. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (56)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (19)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (20)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (20)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (19)
- Marciniak (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- NIKO (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (24)
- RedSquare (6)
- RND (8)
- Roma Numismatics (4)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- SINCONA (8)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- Знак (3)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9579 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4198 $
Price in auction currency 390000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Mourning", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search