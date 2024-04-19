Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Point above head (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Point above head

Obverse Rouble 1725 "Mourning" Point above head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1725 "Mourning" Point above head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Point above head. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9579 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4198 $
Price in auction currency 390000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction RedSquare - March 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction RedSquare - March 24, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Mourning" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
