Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Wide tail (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Wide tail
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2745 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,800. Bidding took place September 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (9)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (12)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Rare Coins (10)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (3)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search