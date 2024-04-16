Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Wide tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2745 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,800. Bidding took place September 22, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (13) XF (36) VF (29) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (8) XF40 (7) VF35 (9) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2) RNGA (4) ННР (3) PCGS (1)

