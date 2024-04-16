Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Wide tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Wide tail

Obverse Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2745 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,800. Bidding took place September 22, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

