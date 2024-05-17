Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Wide tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Wide tail

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2574 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 20, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

