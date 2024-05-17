Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Wide tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (19) XF (29) VF (39) F (1) VG (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (5) AU50 (4) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (4) VF20 (1) DETAILS (4) Service ННР (1) PCGS (1) NGC (3) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

AURORA (15)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Empire (10)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (2)

Künker (6)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (4)

Numisbalt (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RedSquare (3)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (4)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (4)