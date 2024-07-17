Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" under the eagle Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" under the eagle Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,140,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

