Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,140,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (13) XF (44) VF (80) F (6) VG (1) G (3) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (7) XF40 (4) VF35 (7) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (3) VG8 (1) G4 (3) DETAILS (13) Service NGC (17) ННР (3) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (22)

AURORA (11)

BAC (4)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (8)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Grün (1)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (13)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (14)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Russian Heritage (6)

SINCONA (11)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (13)