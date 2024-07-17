Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,140,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (22)
- AURORA (11)
- BAC (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (13)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (11)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (13)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search