Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (35) XF (64) VF (117) F (12) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (5) AU50 (4) XF45 (10) XF40 (15) VF35 (7) VF30 (2) VF25 (3) VF20 (5) F15 (1) DETAILS (7) Service RNGA (4) NGC (9) ННР (1) PCGS (2)

