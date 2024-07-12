Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (251)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4306 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction CNG - October 18, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Search