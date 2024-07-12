Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (251)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
