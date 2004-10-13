Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Lace protrudes from the corsage (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Lace protrudes from the corsage
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. Lace protrudes from the corsage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6545A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.
