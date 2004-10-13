Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Lace protrudes from the corsage (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Lace protrudes from the corsage

Obverse Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" Lace protrudes from the corsage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" Lace protrudes from the corsage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. Lace protrudes from the corsage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6545A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search