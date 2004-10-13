Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Lace protrudes from the corsage (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. Lace protrudes from the corsage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6545A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

Сondition VF (1)