Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Narrow tail (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Narrow tail
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (4)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
1776 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5779 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search