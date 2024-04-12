Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Narrow tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Narrow tail

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
1776 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5779 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - October 2, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1725 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search