Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Narrow tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2006.

