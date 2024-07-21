Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (111) XF (240) VF (219) F (6) No grade (48) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (16) AU55 (21) AU53 (15) AU50 (20) XF45 (25) XF40 (21) VF35 (17) VF30 (12) VF25 (8) VF20 (3) F15 (1) DETAILS (13) Service PCGS (4) NGC (42) ННР (10) RNGA (10)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (63)

AURORA (49)

BAC (9)

Baldwin's (4)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (6)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (11)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (36)

Gorny & Mosch (39)

Grün (6)

Heritage (25)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (8)

Imperial Coin (31)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Katz (44)

Künker (83)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MUNZE (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (5)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (5)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (10)

Numision (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

OLNZ (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (67)

Rauch (9)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (22)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (17)

Russiancoin (8)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (20)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (30)