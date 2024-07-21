Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Narrow tail

Obverse Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

