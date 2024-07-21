Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Narrow tail
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (652) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
