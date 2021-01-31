Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7524 $
Price in auction currency 6200 EUR
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
8915 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

