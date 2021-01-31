Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7524 $
Price in auction currency 6200 EUR
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
8915 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search