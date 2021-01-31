Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service NGC (2)