Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ-СПБ. "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,857,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.