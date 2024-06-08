Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ-СПБ. "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,857,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1748 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - June 3, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - April 10, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

