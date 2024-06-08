Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ-СПБ. "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,857,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.

