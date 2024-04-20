Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (20) XF (27) VF (45) F (4) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (7) XF45 (4) XF40 (8) VF35 (4) VF25 (7) F15 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (8) RNGA (9) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (14)

AURORA (5)

BAC (4)

Chaponnière (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (3)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (8)

Janas (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (12)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (3)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (2)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (8)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (6)

Sonntag (1)

Знак (4)