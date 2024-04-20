Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" under the eagle Patterned edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" under the eagle Patterned edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1615 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

