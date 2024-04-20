Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1615 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
