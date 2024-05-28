Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6047 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

