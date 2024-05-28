Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6047 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (16) XF (28) VF (53) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (10) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (11) PCGS (1)

