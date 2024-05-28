Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6047 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
