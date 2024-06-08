Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Wide tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Wide tail

Obverse Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
