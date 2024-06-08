Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Wide tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

