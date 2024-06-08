Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Wide tail (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Wide tail
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
