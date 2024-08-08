2 Roubles 1726 (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1726 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 135,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

