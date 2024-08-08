Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1726 (Russia, Catherine I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,156
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1726 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 135,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
130000 $
Price in auction currency 130000 USD
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19363 $
Price in auction currency 17503 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
