Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1726 (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse 2 Roubles 1726 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 2 Roubles 1726 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,156

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1726 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 135,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
130000 $
Price in auction currency 130000 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19363 $
Price in auction currency 17503 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 2 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search