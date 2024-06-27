Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,438)
- Weight 2,66 g
- Pure silver (0,0375 oz) 1,1651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,750. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (10)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5364 $
Price in auction currency 473333 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search