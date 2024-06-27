Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,750. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (10) VF (26) F (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS60 (5) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) Service RNGA (5) NGC (3)

