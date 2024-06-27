Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,438)
  • Weight 2,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,0375 oz) 1,1651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,750. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (10)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5364 $
Price in auction currency 473333 RUB
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivna (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search