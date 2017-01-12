Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 925,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) RB (1) BN (2) Service NGC (3)