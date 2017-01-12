Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 925,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
10393 $
Price in auction currency 925000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1726 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search