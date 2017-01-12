Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 925,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2024.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
10393 $
Price in auction currency 925000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
