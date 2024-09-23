Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper square plates 5 Kopeks of Catherine I - Russia

5 Kopeks 1726 Pattern

Square plate
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Big eagle with a shield R4 0 11726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Small eagle with shield R3 0 01726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ An eagle without a shield R4 0 01726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Restrike R2, R3 0 22
