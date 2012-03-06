Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Big eagle with a shield (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Big eagle with a shield

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Big eagle with a shield - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Big eagle with a shield - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 81,9 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Big eagle with a shield. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6054 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1726 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

