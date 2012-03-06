Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Big eagle with a shield (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Big eagle with a shield
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Big eagle with a shield. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6054 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1726 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
