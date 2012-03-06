Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Big eagle with a shield (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Big eagle with a shield. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6054 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition XF (1)