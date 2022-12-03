Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 81,9 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1760 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction MUNZE - June 5, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Empire - April 27, 2012
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Search