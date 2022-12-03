Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 81,9 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1760 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1726 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
