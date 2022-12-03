Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (5) XF (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) BN (5) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Empire (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (1)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (2)

Rare Coins (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (2)

UBS (2)