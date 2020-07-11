Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726. Restrike. Silver (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike. Silver

Obverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 Restrike Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 Restrike Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 . Restrike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.

Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Schulman - May 12, 2016
Seller Schulman
Date May 12, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 (Pattern) at auction Christie's - June 14, 1979
Ex. Pantelimon V. Sinadino collection
Seller Christie's
Date June 14, 1979
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

