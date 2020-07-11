Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726. Restrike. Silver (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Restrike. Silver
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 . Restrike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
