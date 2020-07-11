Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726. Restrike. Silver (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 . Restrike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.

