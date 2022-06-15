Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination". This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 2045 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 115,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) BN (1)