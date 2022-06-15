Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination". This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 2045 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 115,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11135 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
19303 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
