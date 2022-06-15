Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination". This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 2045 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 115,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11135 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
19303 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Pattern) at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Pattern) at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Pattern) at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
