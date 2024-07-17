Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,700,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
23553 $
Price in auction currency 2151169 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
