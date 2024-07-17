Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,700,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (28)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • BAC (6)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (12)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (15)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
23553 $
Price in auction currency 2151169 RUB
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search