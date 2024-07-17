Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,700,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.

