Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. "СПБ" is separated by dots (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: "СПБ" is separated by dots

Obverse Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ "СПБ" is separated by dots - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ "СПБ" is separated by dots - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,573)
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,1151 oz) 3,5812 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 with mark СПБ. "СПБ" is separated by dots. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
275464 $
Price in auction currency 21000000 RUB
Russia Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search