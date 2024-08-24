Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. "СПБ" is separated by dots (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 with mark СПБ. "СПБ" is separated by dots. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2)