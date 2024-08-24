Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. "СПБ" is separated by dots (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: "СПБ" is separated by dots
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,573)
- Weight 6,25 g
- Pure silver (0,1151 oz) 3,5812 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble)
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 with mark СПБ. "СПБ" is separated by dots. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search