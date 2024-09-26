Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". An eagle without a shield (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: An eagle without a shield

Obverse Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" An eagle without a shield - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" An eagle without a shield - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 409,5 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search