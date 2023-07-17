Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate". Big Eagle (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ. Big Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition XF (2) VF (6) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)