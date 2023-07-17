Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate". Big Eagle (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Big Eagle
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ. Big Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Spink (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1726 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
