Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate". Big Eagle (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Big Eagle

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" Big Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" Big Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ. Big Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 25, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 17, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 4, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1726 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

All companies 421
