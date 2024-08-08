2 Roubles 1726. Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1726 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8075 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

