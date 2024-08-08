Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1726. Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Roubles 1726 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 2 Roubles 1726 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,156

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1726 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8075 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
31324 $
Price in auction currency 2900000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
37500 $
Price in auction currency 37500 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction CNG - January 7, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Alexander - September 9, 2005
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Alexander - September 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date September 9, 2005
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia 2 Roubles 1726 at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

