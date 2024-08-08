Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1726. Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,156
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1726 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8075 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- CNG (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
31324 $
Price in auction currency 2900000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
37500 $
Price in auction currency 37500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 9, 2005
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search