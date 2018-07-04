Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Russia, Catherine I)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1725 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4304 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 27, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
