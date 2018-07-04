Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1638,05 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1725 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4304 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 27, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
Russia Rouble 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

