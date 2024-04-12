Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads". Mintmark "СПВ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" with mark СПВ. Mintmark "СПВ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (3) VF (5) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)