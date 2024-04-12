Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads". Mintmark "СПВ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Mintmark "СПВ"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" with mark СПВ. Mintmark "СПВ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59205 $
Price in auction currency 5500000 RUB
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
67039 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
