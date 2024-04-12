Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads". Mintmark "СПВ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Mintmark "СПВ"

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" Mintmark "СПВ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" Mintmark "СПВ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" with mark СПВ. Mintmark "СПВ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59205 $
Price in auction currency 5500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Russia Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
67039 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Empire - June 11, 2010
Seller Empire
Date June 11, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1725 СПВ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Empire - June 25, 2009
Seller Empire
Date June 25, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search