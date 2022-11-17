Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1725 МД. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1725 МД Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1725 МД Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1725 with mark МД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
2079 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Alexander - February 16, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Alexander - February 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date February 27, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Stack's - September 11, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date September 11, 2008
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date February 24, 2003
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1725 МД at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
