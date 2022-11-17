5 Kopeks 1725 МД. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1725 with mark МД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

