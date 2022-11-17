Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1725 МД. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1725 with mark МД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
2079 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 27, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 11, 2008
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
