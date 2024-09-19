Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper coins 5 Kopeks of Peter I - Russia

5 Kopeks 1723-1725

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1723 Year from top to bottom R2 0 131723 Year from bottom to top -, R 0 411724 МД - 1 631724 -, R1 0 241725 МД Year from top to bottom R2 0 51725 МД Year from bottom to top -, R, R2 0 991725 МД Restrike R2 0 21
