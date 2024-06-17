5 Kopeks 1723. Year from top to bottom (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1723 . Year from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition XF (3) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF35 (2)