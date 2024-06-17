Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1723. Year from top to bottom (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Year from top to bottom

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1723 Year from top to bottom - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1723 Year from top to bottom - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1723 . Year from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1723 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search