Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1723. Year from top to bottom (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Year from top to bottom
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1723 . Year from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
