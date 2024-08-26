Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1723

Golden coins

Obverse 2 Roubles 1723 Portrait in antique armour
Reverse 2 Roubles 1723 Portrait in antique armour
2 Roubles 1723 Portrait in antique armour
Average price 30000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 2 Roubles 1723 Portrait in lats
Reverse 2 Roubles 1723 Portrait in lats
2 Roubles 1723 Portrait in lats Without a branch on chest
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Roubles 1723 Portrait in lats
Reverse 2 Roubles 1723 Portrait in lats
2 Roubles 1723 Portrait in lats With a branch on chest
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 23
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Auction Aug 26, 2024
