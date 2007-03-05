Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 43,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
43000 $
Price in auction currency 43000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
5912 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

