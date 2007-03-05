Pattern 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 43,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1)