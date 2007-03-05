Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1723 "St. George". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 43,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
43000 $
Price in auction currency 43000 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
5912 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
