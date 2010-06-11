Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Gold (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Gold

Obverse Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" Restrike Gold - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" Restrike Gold - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2010.

Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Empire - June 11, 2010
Seller Empire
Date June 11, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
85647 $
Price in auction currency 2700000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
59122 $
Price in auction currency 45000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search