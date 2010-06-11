Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Gold (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Gold
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight null g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Empire
Date June 11, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
85647 $
Price in auction currency 2700000 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
59122 $
Price in auction currency 45000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
