Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Gold (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (2)