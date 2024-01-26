Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Small St Andrew's Cross. The monogram is large (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Small St Andrew's Cross. The monogram is large. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (14) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (2) NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Gemini (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (2)

Знак (3)