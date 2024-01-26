Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Small St Andrew's Cross. The monogram is large (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Small St Andrew's Cross. The monogram is large
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Small St Andrew's Cross. The monogram is large. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gemini (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (2)
- Знак (3)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
931 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search