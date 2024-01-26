Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle". Small St Andrew's Cross. The monogram is large (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Small St Andrew's Cross. The monogram is large

Obverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" Small St Andrew's Cross The monogram is large - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" Small St Andrew's Cross The monogram is large - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle" with mark OK. Small St Andrew's Cross. The monogram is large. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
931 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Varesi - May 5, 2020
Seller Varesi
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Знак - February 16, 2018
Seller Знак
Date February 16, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date February 16, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in ermine mantle" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in ermine mantle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

