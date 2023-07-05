Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" with mark OK. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
16201 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
14102 $
Price in auction currency 1150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

