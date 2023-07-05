Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" with mark OK. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
16201 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
14102 $
Price in auction currency 1150000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
