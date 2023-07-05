Rouble 1723 OK "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" with mark OK. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition XF (3) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) F15 (1) Service RNGA (1)