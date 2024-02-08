Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Silver (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Silver
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place July 31, 2018.
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1037 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
