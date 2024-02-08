Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Silver (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Silver

Obverse Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" Restrike Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" Restrike Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AUREA Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨК (1723)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place July 31, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (17)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Katz (8)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1037 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1723 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 423
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1723 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Sep 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Auction Sep 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search