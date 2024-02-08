Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Silver (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble ҂АΨК (1723) "Portrait in antique armour". Restrike. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place July 31, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (24) XF (37) VF (20) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (9) XF40 (8) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) Service PCGS (2) RNGA (5) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (17)

cgb.fr (2)

Coins and Medals (9)

Imperial Coin (26)

Katz (8)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

OLNZ (1)

Pruvost (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RedSquare (3)

Russian Heritage (9)

WCN (1)