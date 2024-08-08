Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats". With a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: With a branch on chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats". With a branch on chest. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (4)
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
21600 $
Price in auction currency 21600 USD
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
18950 $
Price in auction currency 1771449 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search