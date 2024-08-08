Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats". With a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: With a branch on chest

Obverse 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" With a branch on chest - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" With a branch on chest - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats". With a branch on chest. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
21600 $
Price in auction currency 21600 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
18950 $
Price in auction currency 1771449 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - November 7, 2020
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Hess Divo - May 22, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2011
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

