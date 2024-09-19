Golden coins 2 Roubles of Peter I - Russia

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales

Inscription in Latin letters

Inscription in Latin letters

"САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". Date together

"САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". Date together

"САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". The date is split

"САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". The date is split

The head is small. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ"

The head is small. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ"

"САМОД". The date is split

"САМОД". The date is split

"САМОД". Date together

"САМОД". Date together

"САМОД.". The head is small

"САМОД.". The head is small

"САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". Crown over the head

"САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". Crown over the head

1720

"САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". With ribbons by the wreath

R2