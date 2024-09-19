Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Golden coins 2 Roubles of Peter I - Russia
2 Roubles 1723-1725Portrait in antique armour
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1724 R 0 311725 R 0 61723 R 0 12
2 Roubles 1718-1723Portrait in lats
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1718 Inscription in Latin letters R4 0 31718 "САМОД." / "М. НОВА" R3 0 21718 L "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". Date together R 1 431718 L "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". The date is split R 0 51718 L "САМОД." / "М. НОВ." R2 0 01718 L The head is small. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ" R1 0 31720 "САМОД". The date is split R, R1 0 181720 "САМОД". Date together R, R1 0 61720 "САМОД.". The head is small R3 0 21720 "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" R, R1 0 981720 "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". Crown over the head R3 0 01720 "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". With ribbons by the wreath R2 0 91720 "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". Saint Andrew inside the circular inscription R1 0 01721 Without a branch on chest R 0 841721 The branch on chest R1 0 01721 "ИМПЕРАТ. I САМОДЕРЬ" R3 0 01722 Without a branch on chest R 0 131722 The branch on chest R, R1 0 431722 Restrike R3 0 21723 Without a branch on chest R2 0 01723 With a branch on chest R 0 23
